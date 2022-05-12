Officials are searching for a missing Lincoln County man

LINCOLNTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) is searching for a 38-year-old who has been missing since early Wednesday.

Deputies are searching for Gabriel Aaron Bosworth of Alexis, N.C.

Bosworth was last seen around 9:30 a.m. on May 11, wearing blue jeans and a black t-shirt.

He is described as white male, standing at 5 feet 11 inches tall, and weighing around 230 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Officials are searching for Bosworth on Mount Zion Church Road near his Land’s End Trail home.

Anyone who has any information regarding Bosworth’s whereabouts are asked to call the LCSO at 704-732-9050, the Lincoln County Communications Center at 704-735-8202 or Lincolnton/Lincoln County Crime Stoppers at 704-736-8909.

