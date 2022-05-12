Nationwide baby formula shortage hits Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Parents are scrambling amid a nationwide baby formula shortage.

The issues are supply chain problems and a February recall that shut down a formula plant in Michigan. The shortage is hitting home for families in the Carolinas.

Charlotte mother Tiyana Glenn said, “We rely on formula to feed our babies, so it’s definitely a struggle.”

Glenn’s son Ashton is 5 months. She says it’s been incredibly difficult to find him HappyBaby organic baby formula.

Baby formula shortage reaches ‘crisis’ level in some places

Glenn says she does breastfeed so that’s helped her a little, but not everyone is in that situation.

Paola Garcia with Camino Health Center says, they operate a food pantry, and parents are constantly coming in looking for formula.

“If you happen to have any leftover formula, or anything that any baby could need, please bring it here at Camino,” Garcia said.

Abbott Nutrition, the baby formula plant in Michigan that got shut down, says it could take ten weeks to get the supply back to normal. But first, it needs FDA approval to restart production.

Given the shortage, the FDA is now allowing limited distribution of unaffected formulas from Abbott’s plant.

In the meantime, doctors say don’t make formula at home or stretch your supply, because those could lead to health issues.

Experts say to talk to your doctor about potentially switching brands or using cow’s milk or toddler formula.

