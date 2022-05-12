National shortage of lifeguards threatens local swimming pools

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Even for local institutions like Blue Waters Recreation near Faith, the national shortage of lifeguards is having an impact.

“It has been terrible. There’s not been enough training going on I do believe there hasn’t been enough training. We would certainly come up with more lifeguards if there has been” said Crystal Roseman of Blue Waters.

Blue Waters will open for its 57th year this weekend and next, and then be opened for the season on the Memorial Day weekend.

For now, Roseman and her team are doing what they can to find enough lifeguards. In a typical season Blue Waters will employ 14 lifeguards.

“We can have shallow water attendants, as long as they have their CPR and First Aid,” Roseman added. “We would like to have all Red Cross certified lifeguards up on the stands.”

In a Newsweek article earlier this year, a representative of the American Lifeguard Association predicted that up to one-third of public swimming pools could close or at cut back hours this summer.

Roseman says the jobs Blues Waters offers are good, and hopes she’ll start to see more interest.

“Well, I would like for you to know that it’s a very fun job,” Roseman said. “You get a break 10 minutes once every hour, you get to come free when you’re off and bring a friend. We do pay half of the certification fee and the certifications is for two years, so we have quite a few fun benefits.”

Anyone interested in learning more can call 704-279-1015.

