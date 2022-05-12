NC DHHS Flu
Mom accused of killing her children knocked on neighbors’ doors telling them to ‘kill their kids,’ police say

Disturbing details emerge in court hearing for Lexington mother accused of killing children
By Jim Stratman and Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT/Gray News) - A Kentucky mother accused of murdering her children was back in court Thursday morning when some disturbing details of the alleged crime were revealed.

Nikki James had a preliminary hearing after Lexington police say she stabbed her two children to death on the night of May 2, WKYT reported.

WARNING: Graphic details below

Police say they received a number of 911 calls from neighbors saying that James was pounding on their doors telling them to “kill their kids and kill themselves.”

Detective Joshua Crowe testified that when the first officer arrived at the apartment complex he found James outside some of the apartments.

“She was covered in blood, had no pants, and had lacerations on her body,” Crowe said. “Upon contact, Ms. James began to strike the officer and was subsequently placed in handcuffs.”

Witnesses told police that James had told them she killed her children, 5-year-old Skylar Williams and 13-year-old Deon Williams.

“They were found to have no pulse, no breathing, and were suffering from several apparent wounds. It was multiple lacerations and stab wounds,” Crowe said.

Police say they took multiple weapons from the apartment.

James and the two children were transported to the hospital. Authorities said James had a number of injuries herself with a gash on her neck, one going down the front of her body and one on her hand.

“At the hospital, Ms. James made … statements referencing that someone had killed their kids but couldn’t kill theirself,” Crowe said.

The detective said James was placed on a psychiatric hold at the hospital before she was released.

The defense didn’t provide an argument against probable cause at the hearing and, as a result, the case was waived to a Fayette County Grand Jury.

At this point, there is no bond set in this case and James remains in custody at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Police also said they responded to two calls at James’s apartment the day before the murders happened. One time was for a welfare check and she was also served an eviction notice several times, but all were dismissed.

Copyright 2022 WKYT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

