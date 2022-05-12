NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Kannapolis City Manager earns regional award

Legg has served as City Manager of Kannapolis since 2004.
Legg has served as City Manager of Kannapolis since 2004.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:29 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - Kannapolis City Manager Mike Legg has been honored with the James D. Prosser Excellence in Government Leadership Award from the Centralina Regional Council which is composed of government officials from the nine counties in the Charlotte region.

Legg has served as City Manager of Kannapolis since 2004. He began working for Kannapolis in 1995, first as the City’s Planning Director and then as Deputy City Manager. He has been involved in the dramatic change in Kannapolis over the past decade with the transformation of the community from a textile-based economy to a regional economy with expanding roots in biotechnology and tourism.

With direction from the Kannapolis City Council, he has managed the successful Downtown Revitalization Project which includes new infrastructure, a mixed-use development, the Atrium Health Ballpark and construction of the West Avenue Streetscape.

He serves on numerous boards and initiative groups such as the Cabarrus Economic Development Corporation, and the Cabarrus Chamber of Commerce.He is also a member of the following organizations and boards:International City and County Managers Association (ICMA)NC City and County Manager’s Association (NCCCMA)Vice Chair, Water and Sewer Authority of Cabarrus County (WSACC)

Kannapolis Rotary Club (Past President)Board of Directors, Kannapolis Education FoundationBoard of Directors, N.C. Music Hall of FameBoard of Directors, Foundation for the Carolinas – Cabarrus (past)A graduate of the University of North Carolina at Charlotte his professional career has included positions with the City of Charlotte, the City of Cape Coral, FL, the Western Piedmont Council of Governments, and Vice President of Benchmark, Inc.He and his wife, Kelly, have two children.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday and involved a school bus headed to South...
Medic: 17 hurt in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
The Reunion/Enclave subdivision in Steele Creek has a rental cap and ban on short-term rentals.
Charlotte homeowners associations create rental caps to limit corporate investors
Multiple units responded to a three-vehicle crash on Sharonbrook Drive in south Charlotte that...
CMPD: Dump truck driver cited following school bus crash in south Charlotte
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard

Latest News

The 2022 South Carolina Sheriff of the Year is sought after by all 46 sheriffs in the state....
Chester County Sheriff wins SC Sheriff of the Year
Future construction projects in western parts of Union County are up in the air as developers...
Wastewater War: How sewage space turned to secret meetings, namecalling and a battle for control in Union County
Not all buses have seat belts in North Carolina -- including school buses.
Taking a look at seat belts on buses
WBTV's Dee Dee Gatton takes a look at how the shortage is impacting us here in the Carolinas...
Formula shortage turning into a crisis
WBTV obtained a copy of the crash report from a three-vehicle wreck involving a dump truck and...
CMPD report: Dump truck driver fell asleep at the wheel