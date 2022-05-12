NC DHHS Flu
First Alert: Scattered showers, thunderstorms expected Friday and Saturday

We are in for another breezy and mild afternoon. More clouds will continue to roll in, but we should stay dry.
We are in for another breezy and mild afternoon. More clouds will continue to roll in, but we should stay dry.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We are still on track to see increasing clouds and chances for rain on Friday and Saturday as an area of low pressure off the coast begins to move farther west.

  • Rest of Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy, mild
  • First Alert Friday:  Showers likely
  • First Alert Saturday:  Hit-or-miss showers and storms

We are in for another breezy and mild afternoon. More clouds will continue to roll in, but we should stay dry; highs will range from the mid to upper 70s. Tonight will be mostly cloudy and mild with lows in the upper 50s and lower 60s.

First Alerts are still in place for tomorrow and Saturday. On Friday and Saturday, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible mainly in the afternoon. Highs on Friday will range from the low to mid-70s; highs on Saturday will warm into the lower 80s.

Sunday will not be a washout but with daytime heating, there will be a chance for some isolated to widely scattered showers and storms; otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s.

More summer-like heat will head our way for next week. On Monday there will be a chance for some scattered showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon; otherwise expect a mix of sunshine and clouds with highs in the upper 80s. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly sunny and very warm with highs near 90 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy your Thursday!

Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

