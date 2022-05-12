Epicentre auction postponed until July

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Epicentre in uptown Charlotte was set to go up for auction on Thursday morning, but it’s been pushed back until this summer.

The auction at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, originally scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, was postponed until July 26 at 10 a.m. A court document stated the postponement came after “good and sufficient cause” was shown to the substitute trustee.

“The sale was postponed at the request of the holder of the secured obligation under the aforesaid Deed of Trust,” court records stated.

Once the place to be, the Epicentre was a thriving hotspot full of nightclubs, shops and restaurants. Now, it’s a shell of its former self.

According to court documents, the three-story building that spans an entire city block will be sold “as is” to the highest bidder for cash.

The Epicentre closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago. Last June, the owner defaulted on a $85 million loan and the property went into receivership.

In March, a judge issued an order to begin the foreclosure proceedings.

Last month, WBTV spoke to several people who hope the new owners will revitalize the property and bring more shopping and restaurants to this prime spot in the heart of uptown.

Charlotte City Councilman Malcolm Graham is hopeful the new owners will have an expedited plan to improve and revitalize the complex.

“We have literally no control other than influence, so obviously our economic development staff has been working with individuals who maybe interested in buying the property,” Graham said.

