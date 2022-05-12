NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Epicentre auction postponed until July

According to court documents, the three-story building that spans an entire city block will be sold “as is” to the highest bidder for cash.
The Epicentre is set to go up for auction at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Mecklenburg County...
The Epicentre is set to go up for auction at 10 a.m. Thursday at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.(Matt Chandler WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Epicentre in uptown Charlotte was set to go up for auction on Thursday morning, but it’s been pushed back until this summer.

The auction at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse, originally scheduled for 10 a.m. Thursday, was postponed until July 26 at 10 a.m. A court document stated the postponement came after “good and sufficient cause” was shown to the substitute trustee.

“The sale was postponed at the request of the holder of the secured obligation under the aforesaid Deed of Trust,” court records stated.

Once the place to be, the Epicentre was a thriving hotspot full of nightclubs, shops and restaurants. Now, it’s a shell of its former self.

According to court documents, the three-story building that spans an entire city block will be sold “as is” to the highest bidder for cash.

The Epicentre in uptown Charlotte was once the place to be – a thriving hotspot full of...
The Epicentre in uptown Charlotte was once the place to be – a thriving hotspot full of nightclubs, shops and restaurants.(Source: WBTV)

The Epicentre closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago. Last June, the owner defaulted on a $85 million loan and the property went into receivership.

In March, a judge issued an order to begin the foreclosure proceedings.

Related: Epicentre foreclosure underway after judge issues order

Last month, WBTV spoke to several people who hope the new owners will revitalize the property and bring more shopping and restaurants to this prime spot in the heart of uptown.

The Epicentre closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.
The Epicentre closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.(Source: WBTV)

Charlotte City Councilman Malcolm Graham is hopeful the new owners will have an expedited plan to improve and revitalize the complex.

“We have literally no control other than influence, so obviously our economic development staff has been working with individuals who maybe interested in buying the property,” Graham said.

Check back with WBTV for more on this story.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday and involved a school bus headed to South...
Medic: 16 hurt in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
The Reunion/Enclave subdivision in Steele Creek has a rental cap and ban on short-term rentals.
Charlotte homeowners associations create rental caps to limit corporate investors
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard
Michael B. Scroggs was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female following an investigation...
Salisbury police officer arrested after alleged domestic incident

Latest News

Blue Waters will open this weekend and next, and then open for the season on the Memorial Day...
National shortage of lifeguards threatens local swimming pools
Multiple units responded to a three-vehicle crash on Sharonbrook Drive in south Charlotte that...
New details released in school bus crash
Authorities: Chase that began in Salisbury ends with crash in northeast Charlotte neighborhood
Police said a chase that began in Salisbury Thursday morning ended in a northeast Charlotte...
Authorities: Chase that began in Salisbury ends with crash in northeast Charlotte neighborhood