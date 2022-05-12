Epicenter in uptown Charlotte going up for auction Thursday morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Epicenter in uptown Charlotte was once the place to be – a thriving hotspot full of nightclubs, shops and restaurants.

Now, it’s a shell of its former self and will go up for auction Thursday morning.

That auction will happen at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse at 10 a.m. According to court documents, the three-story building that spans an entire city block will be sold “as is” to the highest bidder for cash.

The Epicentre closed at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago. Last June, the owner defaulted on a $85 million loan and the property went into receivership.

In March, a judge issued an order to begin the foreclosure proceedings.

Last month, WBTV spoke to several people who hope the new owners will revitalize the property and bring more shopping and restaurants to this prime spot in the heart of uptown.

Charlotte City Councilman Malcolm Graham is hopeful the new owners will have an expedited plan to improve and revitalize the complex.

“We have literally no control other than influence, so obviously our economic development staff has been working with individuals who maybe interested in buying the property,” Graham said.

WBTV will be monitoring the Epicenter’s sale and provide updates on who ends up with the winning bid.

