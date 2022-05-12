NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Dump truck explodes after crash on Ohio highway

A dump truck traveling on the interstate crashed into a department of transportation vehicle in Ohio. (WOIO)
By Chris Anderson and Gray News staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 5:08 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Several lanes were blocked on an Ohio highway following a crash and explosion on Thursday morning.

According to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office, a dump truck traveling I-77 north struck an Ohio Department of Transportation vehicle that was on the shoulder just before 7:30 a.m. near the Graybill Road interchange in Green, WOIO reported.

The crash resulted in an explosion, and both vehicles caught fire, the sheriff’s office said.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver of the dump truck suffered life-threatening injuries.

The Ohio Department of Transportation said their driver was seriously injured, but the injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Delays on I-77 north stretched out of Summit County into Stark County.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday and involved a school bus headed to South...
Medic: 17 hurt in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte
A South Carolina family is in the process of healing after a pit bull attacked a mother and her...
‘He would have gotten them again’: 2 children, mother attacked by neighbor’s pit bull
The Reunion/Enclave subdivision in Steele Creek has a rental cap and ban on short-term rentals.
Charlotte homeowners associations create rental caps to limit corporate investors
Multiple units responded to a three-vehicle crash on Sharonbrook Drive in south Charlotte that...
CMPD: Dump truck driver cited following school bus crash in south Charlotte
A man in South Carolina has died of a heart attack after he was burying the body of his...
Sheriff: Man dies of heart attack after burying girlfriend in backyard

Latest News

Researchers in Australia think they've found the cause of SIDS.
Groundbreaking new study finds possible explanation for SIDS
The 2022 South Carolina Sheriff of the Year is sought after by all 46 sheriffs in the state....
Chester County Sheriff wins SC Sheriff of the Year
Future construction projects in western parts of Union County are up in the air as developers...
Wastewater War: How sewage space turned to secret meetings, namecalling and a battle for control in Union County
Milana Li's death has been ruled a homicide by authorities in Oregon.
‘Suspicious’ death of 13-year-old girl ruled a homicide, police say
FILE - The Twitter application is seen on a digital device, Monday, April 25, 2022, in San...
Managers fired from Twitter amid Musk buyout turmoil