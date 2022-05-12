D.J. Burns transfers to NC State

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - Some bad news for Winthrop, but great news for N.C. State as center D.J. Burns is transferring to Wolfpack. Burns announced his decision earlier today on his social media.

Last season, Burns averaged 15 points per game and shot 62% from the field on his way to being named the Big South Player of the Year.

As a freshman in 2019-20, Burns averaged 11 points per game and shot 58% from the field as he was named the conference’s freshman of the year.

In his 3 years in Rock Hill, the Rock Hill native averaged 12 points per game.

The Wolfpack are looking to sure up their front court as they lost Manny Bates and Jaylon Gibson to the transfer portal. The arrival of Burns will certainly help NC State in the low post.

After a stellar high school career at York Prep, Burns started his college career at Tennessee before transferring to Winthrop and will have 2 years of eligibility remaining in Raleigh.

