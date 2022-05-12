Crash closes portion of I-77 South in Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of southbound Interstate 77 in Iredell County Thursday morning.

According to transportation officials, the crash happened around 6:44 a.m. on I-77 South at mile marker 42 near Troutman.

One of two lanes is closed near Exit 42 due to this crash, an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation stated.

It is expected to remain closed until 8 a.m. Thursday.

