NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Crash closes portion of I-77 South in Iredell County

According to transportation officials, the crash happened around 6:44 a.m. on I-77 South at mile marker 42 near Troutman.
A crash has closed a portion of I-77 southbound in Iredell County.
A crash has closed a portion of I-77 southbound in Iredell County.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:39 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – A vehicle crash has closed a portion of southbound Interstate 77 in Iredell County Thursday morning.

According to transportation officials, the crash happened around 6:44 a.m. on I-77 South at mile marker 42 near Troutman.

One of two lanes is closed near Exit 42 due to this crash, an update from the North Carolina Department of Transportation stated.

It is expected to remain closed until 8 a.m. Thursday.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday and involved a school bus headed to South...
17 people hurt in serious bus crash
The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday and involved a school bus headed to South...
Medic: 17 hurt in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte
Medic: Multiple possible patients in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte
Officials provide update on crash involving school bus in south Charlotte