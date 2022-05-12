CMPD searching for juvenile that fired shots at vehicle in store parking lot

NC DHHS Flu
CMPD shooting investigation Wyalong Drive
CMPD shooting investigation Wyalong Drive(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 7:10 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a wanted juvenile from a shooting investigation.

The suspect is one of two juveniles to fire shots at another juvenile on April 30 outside a southeast Charlotte convenience store in the 5700 block of Wyalong Drive.

In a YouTube video provided by CMPD, the two suspects can be seen firing dozens of shots with an assault rifle before getting into a car and fleeing the scene.

CMPD investigating homicide after one shot and killed in west Charlotte

According to police, a juvenile was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries. A citizen in the area also reported that bullets hit their home and vehicles.

One suspect has already been taken into custody. The taller suspect in the video who fired a 9mm handgun is still at-large.

The CMPD is concerned about the brazen nature of this attack and is working to get the second suspect into custody.

Anyone with information on the juvenile’s whereabouts should contact @CLTCrimeStopper at 704-334-1600.

