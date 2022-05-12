CMPD searching for juvenile that fired shots at vehicle in store parking lot
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is seeking assistance in locating a wanted juvenile from a shooting investigation.
The suspect is one of two juveniles to fire shots at another juvenile on April 30 outside a southeast Charlotte convenience store in the 5700 block of Wyalong Drive.
In a YouTube video provided by CMPD, the two suspects can be seen firing dozens of shots with an assault rifle before getting into a car and fleeing the scene.
According to police, a juvenile was shot and has non-life-threatening injuries. A citizen in the area also reported that bullets hit their home and vehicles.
One suspect has already been taken into custody. The taller suspect in the video who fired a 9mm handgun is still at-large.
The CMPD is concerned about the brazen nature of this attack and is working to get the second suspect into custody.
Anyone with information on the juvenile’s whereabouts should contact @CLTCrimeStopper at 704-334-1600.
