CMPD investigating homicide after one shot and killed in west Charlotte

Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of Avalon Avenue.
Avalon Avenue Scene
Avalon Avenue Scene(WBTV)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Thursday evening.

Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of Avalon Avenue.

One killed, another injured in crash on I-485 in northwest Charlotte

Medic says one person was pronounced dead on scene after being shot.

More information will be provided when available.

