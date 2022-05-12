CMPD investigating homicide after one shot and killed in west Charlotte
Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of Avalon Avenue.
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 6:28 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Thursday evening.
Medic says one person was pronounced dead on scene after being shot.
More information will be provided when available.
