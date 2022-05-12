CMPD investigating homicide after one shot and killed in west Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department is investigating a homicide that took place Thursday evening.

Police responded to the scene around 6 p.m. in the 3600 block of Avalon Avenue.

Medic says one person was pronounced dead on scene after being shot.

More information will be provided when available.

