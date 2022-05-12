Authorities: Chase that began in Salisbury ends with crash in northeast Charlotte neighborhood

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – A chase that began in Salisbury ended in northeast Charlotte’s Hidden Valley neighborhood Thursday morning.

Police in Salisbury said a security/surveillance company worker spotted individuals trying to break into cars at the Colonial Village apartment complex at approximately 3:43 a.m. Police were called and when officers arrived, they say three suspects got in a car and began a pursuit that down I-85 to Mecklenburg County.

According to authorities, the suspect vehicle was reported stolen out of Hickory.

The chase ended when the stolen car crashed on Austin Drive in northeast Charlotte.

Police were on the scene removing the car from the side of the road.

One juvenile suspect was taken into custody.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.