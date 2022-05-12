Amber Alert canceled for 10-year-old girl out of Caldwell County
According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, she was found safe.
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An Amber Alert issued for a 10-year-old girl out of Caldwell County has been canceled.
That alert was triggered around 1 a.m. Thursday for Zoey Grace Teniente. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, she was found safe.
Deputies believe 54-year-old Jan Bryant is the one who took Zoey. It is unclear at this time if she is facing charges.
They were believed to be traveling in a red 1990 Honda Civic with black spray-painted words that say “Jesus Saves.”
Authorities said the two were last seen in Morganton between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday.
