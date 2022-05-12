Amber Alert canceled for 10-year-old girl out of Caldwell County

CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An Amber Alert issued for a 10-year-old girl out of Caldwell County has been canceled.

That alert was triggered around 1 a.m. Thursday for Zoey Grace Teniente. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, she was found safe.

Deputies believe 54-year-old Jan Bryant is the one who took Zoey. It is unclear at this time if she is facing charges.

They were believed to be traveling in a red 1990 Honda Civic with black spray-painted words that say “Jesus Saves.”

Authorities said the two were last seen in Morganton between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

