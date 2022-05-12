NC DHHS Flu
Amber Alert canceled for 10-year-old girl out of Caldwell County

According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, she was found safe.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 4:48 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CALDWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – An Amber Alert issued for a 10-year-old girl out of Caldwell County has been canceled.

That alert was triggered around 1 a.m. Thursday for Zoey Grace Teniente. According to the Caldwell County Sheriff’s Office, she was found safe.

Deputies believe 54-year-old Jan Bryant is the one who took Zoey. It is unclear at this time if she is facing charges.

Police believe the 10-year-old girl is with 54-year-old Jan Bryant.(Source: N.C. Department of Public Safety)

They were believed to be traveling in a red 1990 Honda Civic with black spray-painted words that say “Jesus Saves.”

The two are believed to be in a red Honda Civic with the words "Jesus Saves" spray-painted on it.(Source: N.C. Department of Public Safety)

Authorities said the two were last seen in Morganton between 6 a.m. and 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Check back with WBTV for more information as it comes in.

