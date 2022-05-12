Alexis man charged with three child sex offenses

ALEXIS, N.C. (WBTV) - An Alexis man was arrested last night following a missing person search by Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies.

Deputies received a report Wednesday of a man sexually abusing a female juvenile. When he was confronted about the allegations by non-law enforcement personnel, he fled into a heavily wooded area off Land’s End Trail near Mount Zion Church Road.

A missing person’s report was entered for Gabriel Aaron Bosworth, 38, of Land’s End Trail, Alexis, because there was concern that he may try to harm himself and because of the complaint filed against him.

[Officials safely locate missing Lincoln County man]

Members of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office Drone and Land Search team, the Criminal Investigations Division, and SWAT team responded to the scene to assist in the search.

Searchers found Bosworth in the wooded area off Mount Zion Church Road around 7:45 p.m. Officers began negotiating with him and during the negotiations, Bosworth was subdued by search personnel with no injuries.

Bosworth was charged with two felony counts of statutory sex offense with a child and felony indecent liberties with a minor.

He was placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center and is under a $375,000 secured bond.

