Warm and sunny Wednesday, with rain chances Friday into Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will be around 80 degrees for Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances develop late Friday into Saturday, with hotter temperatures Sunday into next week.

Mostly sunny and around 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon.

Scattered rain and a few storms are possible Friday into Saturday.

Hotter temperatures develop for next week: Upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Clear skies and cool temperatures develop overnight, with low temperatures around 50 degrees by daybreak Wednesday.

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies, with afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees.

Clouds will be on the increase for Thursday, with a few spotty rain showers possible, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-70s.

A First Alert has been issued for Friday and Saturday, with scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms possible, as a low pressure system will meander along the Carolina coast. Friday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s, with highs around 80 degrees for Saturday.

Sunday will be warmer, with high temperatures in the upper 80s, and the chance for a few rain showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday night is a total lunar eclipse. Moonrise will be around 8:05 pm out of the east-southeast, with a partial eclipse beginning around 10:27 pm. The total lunar eclipse will begin at 11:29 pm Sunday, and end just before 1 am Monday. Sunday night is also the full moon, which will appear larger than normal as it’s orbit will be closer to earth and appear as a “supermoon”.

Warm temperatures continue for early next week, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees through midweek next week, with daily chances for isolated, pop-up storms.

