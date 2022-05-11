NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Warm and sunny Wednesday, with rain chances Friday into Saturday

High temperatures will be around 80 degrees for Wednesday afternoon
By Jason Myers
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:29 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - High temperatures will be around 80 degrees for Wednesday afternoon. Rain chances develop late Friday into Saturday, with hotter temperatures Sunday into next week.

  • Mostly sunny and around 80 degrees Wednesday afternoon.
  • Scattered rain and a few storms are possible Friday into Saturday.
  • Hotter temperatures develop for next week: Upper 80s to near 90 degrees.

Clear skies and cool temperatures develop overnight, with low temperatures around 50 degrees by daybreak Wednesday.

7 Day Forecast
7 Day Forecast(WBTV)

Wednesday will feature mostly sunny skies, with afternoon high temperatures around 80 degrees.

Clouds will be on the increase for Thursday, with a few spotty rain showers possible, with afternoon high temperatures in the mid-70s.

A First Alert has been issued for Friday and Saturday, with scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms possible, as a low pressure system will meander along the Carolina coast. Friday afternoon high temperatures will be in the upper 70s, with highs around 80 degrees for Saturday.

Sunday will be warmer, with high temperatures in the upper 80s, and the chance for a few rain showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday night is a total lunar eclipse. Moonrise will be around 8:05 pm out of the east-southeast, with a partial eclipse beginning around 10:27 pm. The total lunar eclipse will begin at 11:29 pm Sunday, and end just before 1 am Monday. Sunday night is also the full moon, which will appear larger than normal as it’s orbit will be closer to earth and appear as a “supermoon”.

Warm temperatures continue for early next week, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees through midweek next week, with daily chances for isolated, pop-up storms.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Enjoy the pleasant weather while it’s here!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

Warm and sunny Wednesday, with rain chances Friday into Saturday
Three earthquakes recorded near Elgin Monday
South Carolina cities, counties rocked by earthquakes
Tracking Sunday night's total lunar eclipse
Another beautiful day is coming up across the area. Sunshine, breezy and pleasant Tuesday...
Beautiful stretch of weather before a First Alert for rain Friday and Saturday