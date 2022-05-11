NC DHHS Flu
Teen accused of killing Spanish high school teacher to be tried as adult, judge ruling

An Iowa judge has denied the request to transfer the case of a teen accused of killing a high...
An Iowa judge has denied the request to transfer the case of a teen accused of killing a high school teacher to juvenile court.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:47 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FAIRFIELD, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - A judge in Iowa has denied the request to transfer a case involving a teen who is accused of killing a high school teacher to juvenile court.

Jeremy Goodale, 17, and another teen, Willard Miller, are accused of killing Fairfield High School Spanish teacher Nohema Graber last year.

KCRG reports Graber was reported missing on Nov. 3, 2021. Her body was later found at Chautauqua Park, and police said she was beaten with a baseball bat.

Goodale faces charges of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit a forcible felony in a separate trial from Willard Miller.

State officials report both teens would be charged as adults, and Miller has a motion to move his trial to juvenile court, but that has currently not been ruled on.

Attorneys for Goodale said he was a good candidate for rehabilitative efforts. But the state argued the Iowa State Training School would only hold him until he turned 18, limiting the amount of time available for rehabilitation for such a serious offense.

A jury trial for Goodale is scheduled for Aug. 23.

If both teens are convicted as adults, they face life in prison without parole.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

