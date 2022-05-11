NC DHHS Flu
The St. Luke's Episcopal Church Foundation announces spring grant recipients

Students at the St. James School in Kitale, Kenya. Funds from the Foundation will be used to...
Students at the St. James School in Kitale, Kenya. Funds from the Foundation will be used to assist in the building of a nursery school.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 3:41 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation has awarded over $120,000 in grants this spring to organizations in the Salisbury-Rowan community and across the world. Grant recipients include organizations based in the US, Italy, Kenya, Guatemala, and Israel.

Founded in 1973, the St. Luke’s Foundation is a non-profit organization which seeks to partner with organizations engaged in supporting vulnerable communities. The Foundation prioritizes projects that promote relationships across divides, particularly those that provide basic human necessities, support educational advancement, address physical and mental health care needs, foster environmental stewardship, or address social or racial injustices. Grants are awarded twice annually, with application categories for global missions and for projects in the Salisbury-Rowan community.

The spring 2022 grant recipients for community grants are: Rowan Helping Ministries, Rowan Literacy Council, Meals on Wheels Rowan, Main Street Marketplace, Families First, Inc., Racial Equity Rowan, The Bread Riot, Inc., One Love Community Services, and Rowan Partners for Education.

Spring 2022 grant recipients for global missions are: The Joel Nafuma Refugee Center, Rome, Italy; Thrive Global Project; Episcopal Relief and Development-One Thousand Days of Love; Guatemalan Relief Assistance for Children’s Educational Services; the Anglican Diocese of Kitale, Kenya- St. James Nursery School; the Episcopal Diocese of Jerusalem; the Anglican Diocese of Kapsabet, Kenya; and the Explorer’s Club of Kenya.

More information about the St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation may be found at //www.SLS.church/foundation. St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located at 131 W. Council St., downtown Salisbury.

