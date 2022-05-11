Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte seeks to raise $32M with ‘Better the Future’ campaign

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte is launching a new initiative Wednesday that will impact thousands of area families.

The fundraising campaign - called “Better the Future” - seeks to raise $32 million.

Members of the Salvation Army want to use the month to expand several Boys and Girls Club facilities into what they call “neighborhood centers” in order to serve even more kids and teens.

The organization also wants to expand the Center of Hope emergency shelter on Spratt Street and make improvements to the Booth Commons Family Center which serves homeless families.

The Salvation Army serves tens of thousands of families in the Charlotte area with housing, after-school programs and addiction recovery, as well as emergency disaster relief and assistance to families during the holidays.

This $32 million campaign is a huge undertaking but one that officials believe is worthwhile and will better serve those who rely on their services.

That campaign kickoff is happening Wednesday morning.

