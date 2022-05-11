Salisbury police officer arrested after alleged domestic incident

NC DHHS Flu
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) -An officer with the Salisbury Police Department was arrested Thursday after a domestic violence incident was reported.

Michael B. Scroggs was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female following an investigation into the alleged incident.

He was arrested by the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office and was off duty at the time.

An on-duty Salisbury sergeant responded to help deputies and determine if there was any action needed to be taken by the police department’s command staff.

Officers say that once he’s released on bond, Scroggs will be placed on administrative leave with pay pending further investigation by the department’s Professional Standards Unit.

According to Salisbury Police Department, Scroggs was been employee since 2011 and was assigned to field training.

“The Salisbury Police Department is fully cooperating with Rowan County Sheriff’s Office in the investigation of this incident,” Salisbury Police Chief Jerry Stokes told WBTV. “This certainly is not what we expect of our officers, even if off duty.”

READ MORE: Salisbury Police Department reveal goals for 2022

