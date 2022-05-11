Rock Hill newest development project set to demolish shopping center

ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) - New beginnings are in store for a shopping center that’s spent years dilapidated and deserted.

The building is on the three points of Rock Hill—the intersection of Albright Road, Heckle Boulevard and Saluda Street. Now, a developer plans to knock it down and build a development that intends to help the Black community.

This is a part of the city’s southside Revitalization project known as the Clinton Connection Action Plan. The building is supposed to be the anchor for what is to come.

The building used to be a shopping center and grocery store. There are still remnants of businesses inside and on the doors. The building itself is falling apart. It has looked like that for almost 10 years since it closed down in 2014.

But for the last several years, project developer Vincent James worked on a plan. Rock Hill City Council voted Monday to approve the development agreement with James and get this project off the ground.

James worked with the planning commission to figure out a plan for the area and what the community needs most.

The renderings include four different buildings. The smallest two are on Saluda Street. The plans says these would be about 3,200 square feet. There is one building, the biggest, around 19,000 square feet that is on Albright Road. The last building will be on Heckle Boulevard and varies size based on levels.

Rock Hill’s Economic and Urban Development Director Jennifer McAdams says the project could include a grocery store, a career and development center and other community-based infrastructure.

McAdams calls this a key piece of the Clinton Connection plan. The hope is to revitalize this underserved area, which is not growing as fast as other areas of Rock Hill.

She says this place will serve as that first domino.

”Having an announcement at a site that’s this visible, we really think is going to send a clear message to the community—the residents and to the development community—this is real,” McAdams says.

There is no set date when this will start but the developer agreed to demolish the building within 90 days, so we could see some movement here very soon. Then, that demolition has to be completed within 180 days of the start date.

