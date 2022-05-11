Rain showers develop for Friday, with a few strong storms possible Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly cloudy skies develop for Thursday, with spotty rain possible, as afternoon high temperatures only reach the low to mid 70s. The highest chance for rain looks to be late Friday, with isolated rain and strong storms for Saturday.

Mostly cloudy with spotty rain for Thursday, with highs in the lower 70s.

Highest chance for rain develops on Friday afternoon and evening.

Isolated rain and strong storms are possible for Saturday.

Clouds will be on the increase tonight, with overnight low temperatures in the 50s.

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Mostly cloudy skies continue for Thursday, with a few spotty rain showers possible, and afternoon high temperatures in the low to mid-70s. Breezy conditions will develop

First Alert headlines Friday and Saturday (WBTV)

A First Alert has been issued for Friday and Saturday, with scattered rain showers and a few thunderstorms possible, as a low-pressure system will meander along the Carolina coast. Friday afternoon high temperatures will be in the low to mid-70s, with highs around 80 degrees for Saturday. The best timeframe for rain will be Friday evening. Passing rain showers will be possible for Saturday, with a few strong storms possible.

Sunday will be warmer, with high temperatures in the upper 80s, and the chance for a few rain showers and thunderstorms.

A total lunar eclipse will occur Sunday night. Moonrise will be around 8:05 pm Sunday, out of the east-southeast, with a partial eclipse beginning around 10:27 pm. The total lunar eclipse will begin at 11:29 pm Sunday, and end just before 1 am Monday. Sunday night is also the full moon, which will appear larger than normal as it’s orbit will be closer to earth, and appear as a “supermoon”.

Warm temperatures continue for early next week, with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 degrees through midweek next week, with daily chances for isolated, pop-up storms.

First Alert headlines Friday and Saturday (WBTV)

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful rest of your week!

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.