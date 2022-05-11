NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Hickory man facing charges after woman found dead following assault

Hickory Police ask that anyone with information regarding the case call the department at (828) 328-5551.
Eddie Propst is facing charges after a woman was found dead in a home in Hickory last weekend.
Eddie Propst is facing charges after a woman was found dead in a home in Hickory last weekend.(Source: Catawba County Detention Center)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:00 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HICKORY, N.C. (WBTV) – Police have a man in custody in connection with a woman’s murder last weekend in Hickory.

According to the Hickory Police Department, Laura Matthews was found dead at a home on 8th Avenue Southeast early in the morning on May 8. Investigators said she died as the result of an assault.

Police said they have charged 35-year-old Eddie Dante Propst, of Hickory, with first-degree murder. He remains jailed in the Catawba County Detention Center under no bond.

Online jail records state he has also been charged with assault on a female and assault by strangulation.

Hickory Police ask that anyone with information regarding the case call the department at (828) 328-5551.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

Scroggs was charged with misdemeanor assault on a female
Salisbury police officer arrested after alleged domestic incident
Jim Skogsbergh and Eugene A. Woods of Advocate Aurora Health and Atrium Health, respectively.
Atrium Health, Advocate Aurora Health combining
The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. Wednesday and involved a school bus headed to South...
17 people hurt in serious bus crash
The Cornelius Police Department tweeted out around 11:16 a.m. that the leak has closed West...
Police: Cornelius road reopened after gas leak