CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - West Catawba Avenue at HM Junker Drive is reopened after the Cornelius Police Department reported a gas leak shut the road down.

🚨ROAD CLOSURE🚨



West Catawba Ave at HM Junker Dr is closed in BOTH directions due to a gas leak. The gas company is aware of the leak. Both Cornelius Police and Cornelius Fire are on scene.

Seek an alternate route and watch for officers directing traffic. pic.twitter.com/nrk2BgLgPM — Cornelius Police Department (@CorneliusPD) May 11, 2022

Cornelius Fire Department also responded to the scene.

