Panthers agree to deal with 6th overall pick Ikem Ekwonu

North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu poses on the red carpet before first round of...
North Carolina State offensive tackle Ikem Ekwonu poses on the red carpet before first round of the NFL football draft Thursday, April 28, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong )(Jae C. Hong | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:23 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — The Carolina Panthers have agreed to a four-year contract with first-round draft pick Ikem Ekwonu.

Ekwonu, the sixth overall pick, agreed to a four-year rookie contract with a team option for a fifth season Tuesday night. Financial terms of the deal were not released, but the offensive tackle from North Carolina State is slotted to receive around $27.6 million overall with a signing bonus in the range of $17.2 million, according to Spotrac.

Carolina Panthers select NC State and Charlotte-native LT Ickey Ekwonu with 6th pick in draft

The deal comes just days before the start of the team’s rookie minicamp this weekend.

He is projected to become the team’s starting left tackle this season, filling a major hole on offense.

The Panthers have now agreed to terms with four of team’s draft picks. They earlier reached deals with Amaré Barno, Kalon Barnes and Cade Mays.

