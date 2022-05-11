One more beautiful day before rain chances increase; First Alert for showers Friday, Saturday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With high pressure nosing in from the west, sunshine will hold in the forecast today. Afternoon readings will top out in the upper 70s to lower 80s, right about where we should be for this time of the year.

Plenty of sunshine back in the forecast today

Gusty breezes blow for the rest of the week

First Alert: Best rain chance late Friday

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

There will be a north-northeast breeze again this afternoon. The breeze, along with warm sunshine and low humidity will make for a very nice afternoon.

Nothing could be finer than to be in Carolina today! Get set for another nice day around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area! Sunshine, low humidity, pleasant breezes...nice! #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/0fjt3UwU5g — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 11, 2022

After a pleasant evening, clouds will gradually increase overnight, and it won’t be as chilly with lows in the 50s.

More clouds will filter into the region Thursday, but rain chances will remain very low. With more clouds and gusty breezes, Thursday will be cooler with highs in the low to mid-70s.

A First Alert has been hoisted for Friday and Saturday, but it’s not a washout. As a storm system rides north through the central Carolinas, our rain chances will gradually pick up as we move deeper into Friday. Afternoon temperatures will hold in the low to mid-70s Friday with the best chance for rain coming late Friday and Friday night.

FIRST ALERT: Enjoy today around #CLT & the @wbtv_news area, as clouds & rain chances gradually pick up. A spotty shower possible Thursday, best rain chances come late Friday/Friday night followed by scattered storms Saturday. Sunday looks mostly rain-free. #NCwx #SCwx #CLTwx pic.twitter.com/NDBX1MrqTU — Al Conklin WBTV (@AlConklin) May 11, 2022

As the storm pulls away, more sunshine is forecast for Saturday, but a few scattered thundershowers may linger as highs rebound to near 80 degrees.

At this point, it looks like Sunday will be a pretty nice day with partly sunny skies and afternoon readings in the middle 80s, and just a stray afternoon thunderstorm forecast.

Hope you have a great hump day!

Chief Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.