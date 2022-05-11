NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Medic: Multiple injuries reported in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte

Multiple units are on scene, including the mass casualty bus, Medic said.
Multiple units are on scene, including the mass casualty bus, Medic said.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Sharonbrook Drive near Sharon Road West.

Multiple units are on scene, including the mass casualty bus, Medic said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, 40 students were on board the bus that was heading to South Mecklenburg High School. District officials said they are hearing reports of injuries but they do not know the extent of them or who specifically is affected yet.

Officials said that two vehicles hit the bus.

Medic said the bus driver was pinned and has been freed by members of the Charlotte Fire Department. They added they are currently coordinating with hospitals to take patients to multiple locations.

According to Medic, there were three vehicles involved in the crash and 17 patients. One person had life-threatening injuries, while one other person had serious injuries.

Medic said 15 children had minor injuries.

WBTV has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

Medic: Multiple possible patients in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte
Transportation officials said the ramp is expected to remain closed until 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Separate overturned tractor-trailer crashes close ramps on I-485 inner loop, I-77 south in Charlotte
The Charleston County Sheriff’s Office says multiple people, including three deputies, were...
2 of 3 deputies injured in crashes released from hospital
The price of diesel has risen 22.6 cents nationally in the past week and stands at $5.51 per...
Charlotte gas prices jump nearly 17 cents over last week