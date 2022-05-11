Medic: Multiple injuries reported in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Crews have responded to a crash involving a school bus in south Charlotte Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Sharonbrook Drive near Sharon Road West.

I’m on the scene of what appears to be a school bus crash. I just arrived on scene and I’m working to get more details @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/KJFuaYhnb4 — Lileana Pearson (@lileana_pearson) May 11, 2022

First responders are working around these two vehicles that are involved in the school bus crash on Sharon Rd. West @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/E5uehKuFUu — Lileana Pearson (@lileana_pearson) May 11, 2022

Multiple units are on scene, including the mass casualty bus, Medic said.

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, 40 students were on board the bus that was heading to South Mecklenburg High School. District officials said they are hearing reports of injuries but they do not know the extent of them or who specifically is affected yet.

Officials said that two vehicles hit the bus.

Medic said the bus driver was pinned and has been freed by members of the Charlotte Fire Department. They added they are currently coordinating with hospitals to take patients to multiple locations.

According to Medic, there were three vehicles involved in the crash and 17 patients. One person had life-threatening injuries, while one other person had serious injuries.

Medic said 15 children had minor injuries.

WBTV has a crew on the scene. Check back for updates as they come in.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.