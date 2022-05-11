Medic: 17 hurt in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Multiple injuries were reported in a south Charlotte crash involving a school bus Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Sharonbrook Drive near Sharon Road West.

I'm on the scene of what appears to be a school bus crash. I just arrived on scene and I'm working to get more details

First responders are working around these two vehicles that are involved in the school bus crash on Sharon Rd. West

According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools, 40 students were on board the bus that was heading to South Mecklenburg High School. Officials said that two vehicles hit the bus.

Medic said there were three vehicles involved in the crash and 17 patients. One person had life-threatening injuries, while one other person had serious injuries.

According to Medic, 15 children had minor injuries. First responders added that of those, one student refused transport to the hospital, while nine were taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and five went to Novant Health Presbyterian for treatment.

The two adults were taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Medic added.

Medic said 17 people were injured.

CMS officials said the following message was going to South Mecklenburg High families:

Good morning South Mecklenburg families. This is Principal Angerer with an important message. When something occurs that involves our students, I want to keep you informed and provide you with accurate information. This morning, bus number 222 was involved in a crash with two other vehicles.

15 of our students were on the bus. 14 students were taken to the hospital to be checked out as a precaution and parents of those students were contacted. The bus driver was also injured.

I want to assure you that we take the safety of your children very seriously.

Kenny Phillips, Medic operations supervisor, said the crash, which involved the bus, a small dump truck and another car, happened around 6:30 a.m. The students had low-priority injuries and were taken from the scene by the mass casualty bus, he added.

According to Phillips, the crash caused the driver of the bus and the driver of the dump truck to be pinned in their vehicles.

The fire department carrying the jaws of life away from the cars

CFD Capt. Michael Gerin said first responders encountered problems due to the amount of damage to the cars and it took 40 minutes to free the bus driver and about an hour to free the dump truck driver. He added that the jaws of life were used and that both drivers were conscious and stable.

By 9 a.m., cleanup had begun on Sharon Road West.

Clean up has begun on Sharon Rd West.

Officials said it is too early in the investigation to know if anyone will face charges in connection to the crash. There are currently no details on what led up to the collision.

