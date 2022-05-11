NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man arrested in Burke County after allegedly breaking into church

The man was seen exiting a window at Missionary Ridge Baptist Church in Morganton.
Christian Thomas Hill, 24, was arrested after allegedly breaking into a Burke County church.
Christian Thomas Hill, 24, was arrested after allegedly breaking into a Burke County church.(Burke County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities arrested a man in Morganton on Wednesday afternoon after Burke County deputies saw him exit a church window early Tuesday morning.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies were performing routine patrol at approximately 1:54 a.m. on May 10 when they witnessed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Missionary Ridge Baptist Church.

While checking the vehicle, its alarm went off, and deputies saw the man jump out of the church window and flee the scene.

While running from the scene, he dropped church belongings on the ground.

Investigators determined that the man was Christian Thomas Hill, 24.

Hill was also a suspect for other break-ins in the area, and had active warrants for his arrest.

Authorities located and arrested Hill at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety and NC Probation and Parole assisted BCSO with the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

Related: Boone PD arrest man who poured gasoline on church during Easter weekend

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify the person...
Crime Stoppers: Police trying to identify man responsible for Mother’s Day robbery in southwest Charlotte
Atrium Health merger? Here are some concerns
Students at the St. James School in Kitale, Kenya. Funds from the Foundation will be used to...
The St. Luke’s Episcopal Church Foundation announces spring grant recipients
Most popular baby names for boys in North Carolina