Man arrested in Burke County after allegedly breaking into church

MORGANTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Authorities arrested a man in Morganton on Wednesday afternoon after Burke County deputies saw him exit a church window early Tuesday morning.

According to the Burke County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO), deputies were performing routine patrol at approximately 1:54 a.m. on May 10 when they witnessed a suspicious vehicle in the parking lot of Missionary Ridge Baptist Church.

While checking the vehicle, its alarm went off, and deputies saw the man jump out of the church window and flee the scene.

While running from the scene, he dropped church belongings on the ground.

Investigators determined that the man was Christian Thomas Hill, 24.

Hill was also a suspect for other break-ins in the area, and had active warrants for his arrest.

Authorities located and arrested Hill at approximately 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The Morganton Department of Public Safety and NC Probation and Parole assisted BCSO with the case.

The investigation is ongoing.

