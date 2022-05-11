NC DHHS Flu
Long-time CMS board member Rhonda Cheek stepping down at end of term

By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:05 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A long-time Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools board member will be stepping down at the end of her term in December.

District one board member Rhonda Cheek will not seek re-election as previously planned. She has served on the board since 2009.

With teary eyes and a shaky voice, Cheek said Tuesday night this decision was not easy and comes after the last two years were filled with “chaos and stress.”

“Although I have announced previously that I would run for re-election, at this time I am announcing that I am not going to be running for re-election to this office,” Cheek said. “This decision was obviously difficult and emotional because I do care so much for children and public education but over the past couple of weeks and month’s I’ve realized I’ve lost my desire to continue serving in this capacity.”

Cheek says she’s looking forward to spending more time with her family and living a private life after her term ends.

