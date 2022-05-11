NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Kannapolis Virtual Fair Housing event announced

The event will feature speakers from the Kannapolis Fire Department.
The event will feature speakers from the Kannapolis Fire Department.(City of Kannapolis)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis will host a virtual fair housing seminar from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24. The event will feature speakers from the Kannapolis Fire Department.

Topics discussed will include:

  • Fire Safety
  • Fire Codes
  • Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms

To RSVP and receive the virtual link to the seminar, please visit https://forms.gle/UmSXZ4Fw3VGBNgCL6 or contact Sherry Gordon at 704-920-4332 or sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

A school bus heading to South Mecklenburg High School was involved in a crash Wednesday morning...
Medic: Multiple injuries reported in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte
Learn about the role of County government while exploring its downtown facilities
Cabarrus County: Walk with Us, CabCo!
On display will be antique pickups, fire trucks, flatbeds, military trucks, tow trucks, road...
Annual Lester J. Brown Antique Truck Show Saturday in Spencer at NC Transportation Museum
Medic: Multiple possible patients in crash involving school bus in south Charlotte