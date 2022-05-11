Kannapolis Virtual Fair Housing event announced

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - The City of Kannapolis will host a virtual fair housing seminar from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, May 24. The event will feature speakers from the Kannapolis Fire Department.

Topics discussed will include:

Fire Safety

Fire Codes

Smoke and Carbon Monoxide Alarms

To RSVP and receive the virtual link to the seminar, please visit https://forms.gle/UmSXZ4Fw3VGBNgCL6 or contact Sherry Gordon at 704-920-4332 or sgordon@kannapolisnc.gov.

