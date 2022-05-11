NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Florida school yearbook on hold over LGBTQ protest photos

The principal at Lyman High School says one yearbook page is out of compliance with school board policy. (WESH, MADISON KOESLER, CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:11 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LONGWOOD, Fla. (AP) - Students at a central Florida high school were told they won’t get their yearbooks until they’re censored.

The principal at Lyman High School says one page is out of compliance with school board policy. It shows images of students holding rainbow flags and a “love is love” sign during a protest of Florida’s Parental Rights in Education Act, otherwise known as the “Don’t Say Gay” law.

The law signed by Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis bans classroom instruction on sexual orientation or gender identity in grades K through 3.

Students at the school in Longwood planned a protest at Tuesday night’s meeting of the Seminole County School Board.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

President Joe Biden speaks on security assistance to Ukraine during a visit to the Lockheed...
Biden sees bigger role for US farms due to Ukraine war
FILE - In this July 8, 2021, photo, adjunct history professor and research associate Larry...
US Interior to release report on Indigenous boarding schools
Learn about the role of County government while exploring its downtown facilities
Cabarrus County: Walk with Us, CabCo!
The event will feature speakers from the Kannapolis Fire Department.
Kannapolis Virtual Fair Housing event announced
On display will be antique pickups, fire trucks, flatbeds, military trucks, tow trucks, road...
Annual Lester J. Brown Antique Truck Show Saturday in Spencer at NC Transportation Museum