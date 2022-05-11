NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

First Alert issued for Friday and Saturday for showers and thunderstorms

After a stretch of sunny and mild days, we are going to wrap up the week with some showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.
After a stretch of sunny and mild days, we are going to wrap up the week with some showers and possibly a few thunderstorms.
By Elissia Wilson
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Be sure to get out and enjoy this sunny afternoon because the clouds and chances for rain will return for the end of week.

  • Rest of Today: Sunny, pleasant
  • Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy
  • First Alert Friday: Showers likely.

After a stretch of sunny and mild days, we are going to wrap up the week with some showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tonight starts out mostly clear but expect increasing clouds overnight with lows in the 50s.

Next few hours
Next few hours(First Alert Weather)

On Thursday, the area of low pressure that’s been off the coast this week will begin to move west and impact the Carolinas. Most of Thursday will be cloudy and cool.  There will be a slight chance for a stray shower or some sprinkles. Highs will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Our next First Alert is in place for Friday. Expect periods of showers off-and-on throughout the day with highs in the lower 70s.

We also have another First Alert in place on Saturday for scattered showers and thunderstorms; highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday will not be a washout but there will be a chance for some isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s.

Unseasonably warm weather will be for the start of next week. There will be a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms on Monday mainly in the afternoon otherwise most of the day looks dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Futurecast
Futurecast(First Alert Weather)

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and very warm, with highs near 90 degrees.

Download the free WBTV Weather app on your mobile device, to receive weather alerts and get your latest WBTV weather forecast on the go. You can also get the latest weather forecast on Roku and Amazon Fire’s WBTV app.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

After a stretch of sunny and mild days, we are going to wrap up the week with some showers and...
First Alert issued for Friday and Saturday for showers and thunderstorms
Get set for another nice day around Charlotte and the WBTV area. Sunshine, low humidity and...
One more beautiful day before rain chances increase; First Alert for showers Friday, Saturday
Forecast high temps
Warm and sunny Wednesday, with rain chances Friday into Saturday
Warm and sunny Wednesday, with rain chances Friday into Saturday