First Alert issued for Friday and Saturday for showers and thunderstorms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Be sure to get out and enjoy this sunny afternoon because the clouds and chances for rain will return for the end of week.

Rest of Today: Sunny, pleasant

Thursday: Mostly cloudy, breezy

First Alert Friday: Showers likely.

After a stretch of sunny and mild days, we are going to wrap up the week with some showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. The rest of this afternoon will be sunny and breezy with highs in the upper 70s and lower 80s. Tonight starts out mostly clear but expect increasing clouds overnight with lows in the 50s.

Next few hours (First Alert Weather)

On Thursday, the area of low pressure that’s been off the coast this week will begin to move west and impact the Carolinas. Most of Thursday will be cloudy and cool. There will be a slight chance for a stray shower or some sprinkles. Highs will range from the upper 60s to lower 70s.

Our next First Alert is in place for Friday. Expect periods of showers off-and-on throughout the day with highs in the lower 70s.

We also have another First Alert in place on Saturday for scattered showers and thunderstorms; highs will range from the upper 70s to lower 80s. Sunday will not be a washout but there will be a chance for some isolated to widely scattered thunderstorms otherwise expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 80s.

Unseasonably warm weather will be for the start of next week. There will be a slight chance for some isolated showers and thunderstorms on Monday mainly in the afternoon otherwise most of the day looks dry with highs in the upper 80s.

Futurecast (First Alert Weather)

Tuesday will be mostly sunny and very warm, with highs near 90 degrees.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

- Meteorologist Elissia Wilson

