Crime Stoppers: Police trying to identify man responsible for Mother’s Day robbery in southwest Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Detectives from the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are trying to identify the person responsible for a robbery in southwest Charlotte.

According to police, the incident happened Sunday evening around 7 p.m. in the parking lot of a shopping center located at 7631 Sharon Lakes Road.

“We had a suspect point a handgun at an individual,” explained Detective Rick Smith from the CMPD Crime Stoppers. “He pointed a handgun at him, demanded money, and then he struck him in the face with a handgun before leaving the parking lot.”

Smith said the person who was robbed did sustain some injuries but was not seriously hurt.

Surveillance images show the robber pointing a gun at someone outside of a vehicle in the parking lot. The detective said it is uncommon to hear about armed robberies that happen in broad daylight.

“You would think that because it’s relatively busy, that that would be some deterrent and we would hope that it would be some deterrent, but in this case, it wasn’t,” explained Smith.

The detective said the robber got a wallet and some other personal belongings from the victim before fleeing the area in a vehicle. Smith said there have recently been multiple robberies in the area surrounding Sharon Lakes Road.

“We believe that this suspect may be responsible for a lot of those robberies,” said Smith.

He said it is possible that the individual responsible for the Mother’s Day robbery is also responsible for other robberies in the area. The detective also issued a warning for people who live in the area.

“Continue to be vigilant. Try to walk in groups if you can, well-lit areas and so forth. If you see anything suspicious give us a call,” said Smith.

He said the individual responsible for the Mother’s Day robbery is believed to be about 5′6″ and may be in his mid to late 30s.

Anyone with information about the Mother’s Day robbery or any other criminal activity in southwest Charlotte is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600. Tipsters can remain anonymous and they can receive a cash reward if they have information that leads to an arrest. Community members can also submit tips about crimes through the P3 Tips app.

