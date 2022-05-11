CMS students, parents share concerns following school bus crash on Wednesday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The South Mecklenburg High School community is anxiously awaiting the recovery and return of more than a dozen students and a bus driver.

Multiple injuries were reported in a south Charlotte crash involving a school bus Wednesday morning.

The crash happened on Sharonbrook Drive near Sharon Road West.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools officials say 15 students were on board the bus Wednesday morning; 14 of those students were taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

The bus was involved in a crash with a dump truck and a sedan.

Zuri Modi had just started the school day when she heard about the crash.

“I was very surprised,” Modi said. “I didn’t know something like this could happen especially near South Meck where a bunch of people are usually near schools. I thought it would be safer than this.”

Kathy Snyder has two children that go to South Meck; she was dropping her youngest daughter off at school shortly before 7 a.m. when she saw the start of commotion.

“I heard the sirens and then there was a fire truck that came flying by, headed toward Harris Teeter,” she said. “I didn’t know what was going on but immediately I was like oh gosh something’s wrong is someone okay.”

According to Medic, the 15 students had minor injuries. First responders added that of those, one student refused transport to the hospital, while nine were taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center and five went to Novant Health Presbyterian for treatment.

The two adults were taken to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Medic said.

Car riders and pedestrians who were near the school Wednesday said accidents like this one can affect students who walk along the busy sidewalks by the school.

“I’m concerned for the people who are walking because you could kill somebody, so I’m just like slow down, be careful,” student Sean McCallister said.

Parents of young drivers are reminding their children to obey the rules of the road and look out for others.

“Having a new driver and young drivers, you’re always worried, and even though one’s been driving for two years, I still get knots every time she leaves the house,” Snyder said.

The South Meck Sabres are sending their good wishes as they wait for their peers to return and for updates on the other drivers.

“A head-on collision - I mean my heart goes out to all of them, everyone involved, everyone who had to go to the hospital, it’s a scary incident to be a part of,” McCallister said.

South Mecklenburg High School is under board member Margaret Marshall’s district.

“I am saddened like everyone about the accident that occurred this morning,” Marshall said. “My thoughts are with all those involved, the driver, the students, and their families. I know that the South Meck community is rallying around these individuals as they recover from this traumatic event.”

