NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Annual Lester J. Brown Antique Truck Show Saturday in Spencer at NC Transportation Museum

On display will be antique pickups, fire trucks, flatbeds, military trucks, tow trucks, road...
On display will be antique pickups, fire trucks, flatbeds, military trucks, tow trucks, road tractors, and more.(North Carolina Transportation Museum)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 6:25 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular event that draws fans from a large area is taking place on Saturday at the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer.

The show features antique pickups, fire trucks, flatbeds, military trucks, tow trucks, road tractors, and more. This event is hosted by the Piedmont Carolina Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Train rides at 10 & 11 a.m. and 1, 2 & 3 p.m.

The Lester J. Brown Antique Truck Show is held in conjunction with The Historic Spencer Shops Train Show.

For more information visit here.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

Learn about the role of County government while exploring its downtown facilities
Cabarrus County: Walk with Us, CabCo!
The event will feature speakers from the Kannapolis Fire Department.
Kannapolis Virtual Fair Housing event announced
Cheek says she's looking forward to spending more time with her family and living a private...
Long-time CMS board member Rhonda Cheek stepping down at end of term
This $32 million campaign is a huge undertaking but one that officials believe is worthwhile...
Salvation Army of Greater Charlotte seeks to raise $32M with ‘Better the Future’ campaign