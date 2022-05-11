Annual Lester J. Brown Antique Truck Show Saturday in Spencer at NC Transportation Museum

SPENCER, N.C. (WBTV) - A popular event that draws fans from a large area is taking place on Saturday at the North Carolina Transportation Museum in Spencer.

The show features antique pickups, fire trucks, flatbeds, military trucks, tow trucks, road tractors, and more. This event is hosted by the Piedmont Carolina Chapter of the American Truck Historical Society.

The museum is open from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Train rides at 10 & 11 a.m. and 1, 2 & 3 p.m.

The Lester J. Brown Antique Truck Show is held in conjunction with The Historic Spencer Shops Train Show.

For more information visit here.

