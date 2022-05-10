Weddington Town Council votes against development project

WEDDINGTON, N.C. (WBTV) - The Weddington Town Council voted against the Weddington Green development project on Monday night.

A special meeting took place prior to the Town Council regular session, where a tie vote had to be broken by the Council chair.

The project would have redeveloped 85 acres along the east side of Providence Road and the south side of Weddington Road. The area would have been used for single-family homes, retail and green space.

According to the developer, Provident Land, Weddington Green would have served as a town center that would fit in with the town’s culture and enhance it.

Despite that, many residents opposed the project, which was two years in the making.

“The reason we moved to Weddington and built homes here and bought homes here was because we liked the tenor of the town and we wanted to maintain it,” town resident Danny Ellis said. “The council knew that the vast majority of this community was absolutely not in favor of this.”

Another resident, Charlie Clayton, shared a similar sentiment.

“I moved away from development to get away from development,” he said.

Opponents of the project cited concerns involving traffic, park upkeep, and the character of their community as reasons for their opposition.

The development project had been in the works for two years before it was shot down, much to the dismay of Provident Land president Tom Waters.

“Well, here it is right here if you’d like to have a pile of papers,” Waters said of the failed project. “That’s disappointing because you put your heart and soul into a vision for a community.”

More than 2,700 people signed a petition against the project, saying the roads and schools are already full.

Monday’s meeting had to be held at Weddington High School due to high turnout.

