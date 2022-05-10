NC DHHS Flu
Some campers, RV’ers changing plans due to high fuel prices

Dozens of RV's are in place at the campground near Charlotte Motor Speedway. Some are there to attend races, others are staying there before heading on to other destinations.(David Whisenant-WBTV)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CABARRUS COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - On average we are now paying more for fuel, whether you use gas or diesel, than we’ve ever paid before.  And while car or truck’s gas tank may take around 20 gallons, more or less, imagine driving an RV with a tank that holds 100 gallons.  That pain at the pump is causing some campers to change their travel plans. 

Norm Demers, his wife, and pup live in a 38 foot RV.

“We’re living the life the way we want to,” Demers said.

On Tuesday they were pullng in at the campground near Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“No grass to cut, no snow to shovel, no leaves to rake,” Demers added.

Once they find their spot, they level up, push out the slides, and hook up the power.  And while it is a lifestyle they enjoy, it is subject to rising fuel prices.

“We were filling up one day at the gas station, this guy says boy that’s got to hurt, I saw it is what it is,” Demers added. “We had planned to go across country this summer, but that’s going to be put off.  We’ll do local stuff like going up to Virginia, going to the beach, we have friends in Myrtle Beach so we’ll spend a couple weeks there.”

“I definitely feel it in my pockets but uh, you budget for it and you’re okay, and I try not to move the RV unless I have to,” said Tyrone Judge, II. He also lives in his RV.

“I really look at planning out my trip so that it’s strategic, not driving around extra,” Judge said. “I decided to stop pulling my vehicle behind me and I just rent a vehicle when I need to, that’s made it a lot easier.”

The website OutdoorMiles.com says rising gas prices will affect 75% of RV drivers this year. A large Class A motorhome, for example, gets between 5-7 miles a gallon.  If gas hits $5, it would likely cost some drivers $1 a mile to travel by RV, according to the website.

“We did take a trip in the coach, it was very expensive to fill a 100 gallon diesel tank to Florida,” said Sallie Hooker. She and husband Jim stay at this campground for most of the year and use an SUV to make short runs. She says they’ll keep paying the increase to enjoy their life on wheels.

“Gas prices are high, yes, but racing is worth it,” Hooker said.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

