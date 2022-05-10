NC DHHS Flu
Separate overturned tractor-trailer crashes close ramps on I-485 inner loop, I-77 south in Charlotte

Transportation officials said the ramp is expected to remain closed until 3 p.m. Tuesday.(Source: N.C. Department of Transportation via Twitter)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 12:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned tractor-trailer has closed a ramp on the Interstate 485 inner loop in Charlotte.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened on the ramp from I-485 Inner to Interstate 85 South, which is exit 10B.

Medic said one person had minor injuries.

Transportation officials said the ramp is expected to remain closed until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s the second crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer that crews have responded to.

According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the other crash happened earlier in the morning on W.T. Harris Boulevard ramp onto Interstate 77 southbound in north Charlotte.

Troopers said the driver of the tractor-trailer had minor injuries.

According to the NCDOT, the ramp from W.T. Harris Boulevard to southbound I-77 is expected to remain closed until 3:08 p.m. Tuesday.

Get real-time traffic updates here.

