Separate overturned tractor-trailer crashes close ramps on I-485 inner loop, I-77 south in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – An overturned tractor-trailer has closed a ramp on the Interstate 485 inner loop in Charlotte.

According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, the crash happened on the ramp from I-485 Inner to Interstate 85 South, which is exit 10B.

Medic said one person had minor injuries.

*Traffic Alert*

The ramp from I-485 Inner to I-85 South (exit 10B) is closed due to a crash. Please seek an alternate route and follow https://t.co/E4hZmtwQxN for updates. pic.twitter.com/fSv5vzPGKF — NCDOT Charlotte Area (@NCDOT_Charlotte) May 10, 2022

Transportation officials said the ramp is expected to remain closed until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

It’s the second crash involving an overturned tractor-trailer that crews have responded to.

According to troopers with the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, the other crash happened earlier in the morning on W.T. Harris Boulevard ramp onto Interstate 77 southbound in north Charlotte.

Troopers said the driver of the tractor-trailer had minor injuries.

According to the NCDOT, the ramp from W.T. Harris Boulevard to southbound I-77 is expected to remain closed until 3:08 p.m. Tuesday.

