Rowan EDC celebrating Economic Development Week

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Provided to WBTV by the Rowan EDC, written by Jay Garneau: The Rowan EDC is celebrating the week of May 9 to May 13, 2022, as National Economic Development Week. During this week, communities across North America will celebrate and recognize the contributions made by professional economic developers to create more economically vibrant and livable communities. The Rowan County Board of Commissioners has also recognized the occasion and issued a proclamation declaring this week “Economic Development Week” in Rowan County.

Created in 2016 by International Economic Development Council (IEDC), the largest international professional trade association for economic developers, Economic Development Week aims to increase awareness for local programs that create jobs, advance career development opportunities, and improve the quality of life in communities everywhere.

“Economic developers play essential roles in promoting the economic health and vitality of their communities — a fact that has only been proven further by the events of the past two years,” says IEDC President & CEO Nathan Ohle. “The 2022 Economic Development Week will serve to recognize, honor and celebrate the ingenuity and leadership practitioners have shown in working to create a more equitable and prosperous future for everyone. I encourage everyone to begin planning their own celebrations that will lift up the important outcomes economic developers facilitate in their communities.”

The Rowan EDC team worked closely with multiple parties to help bring Macy’s, Inc. to China Grove, along with the 2,800 jobs they will create and their $584 million investment in Rowan County. Macy’s impact is even greater though, as more than $130 million per year in annual wages will be pumped into our local economy. We also anticipate an additional 150 “indirect” jobs for folks like their suppliers and construction workers, as well as over 420 “induced” jobs, meaning more people hired to work at the local stores, restaurants, and elsewhere in the community because of the additional demand Macy’s employees will generate. All things considered, that’s around 3,500 total positions created thanks to Macy’s future presence in Rowan County, plus millions of tax dollars to improve local schools and infrastructure.

As proud as the EDC is to welcome an iconic company like Macy’s into our community, our primary emphasis is on the existing local companies we’ve helped grow. PowerHouse Recycling was founded in Salisbury in 2008, and we helped them create 50 new jobs in August. MaxLife Industries added 55 positions last year and was doing so well it was purchased by DuPont. Hexagon Agility moved from California to Rowan in 2015 and just six years later, announced it is adding 75 new jobs in Salisbury.

All of this has been accomplished with a small-but-mighty staff of just five employees: President Rod Crider, Vice President Scott Shelton, Director of Business Services Kendall Henderson, Marketing & Communications Manager Jay Garneau, and Administrative Services Manager Joanie Michael.

And all of it would no be possible with the funding provided by county commissioners, city and town councils, private businesses and local citizens who have invested in our five-year Forward Rowan campaign for economic growth. The Rowan EDC is also thankful for the many others who assist our efforts, including our partners in other forms of economic development at the Rowan County Chamber, Tourism Development Authority, Downtown Salisbury, Inc. and others.

We thank you for your support and hope you join us in celebrating National Economic Development Week!

