Rowan County United Way honored with Outstanding Local United Way Award

Left to right: Tara Bailey, Marketing & Communications Manager; Audrey Eudy, Philanthropy...
Left to right: Tara Bailey, Marketing & Communications Manager; Audrey Eudy, Philanthropy Director; Dr. Andrew Smith, Rowan County United Way Board President; Angela F. Williams, President and CEO of United Way Worldwide; Laura Marx, President & CEO of United Way of North Carolina; Jenny Lee, Executive Director; and Melissa Robbins, Finance & Operations Director.(Rowan United Way)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 2:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY N.C. (WBTV) - From Rowan United Way: On April 26, 2022, more than 345 United Way staff across the southeast region gathered in Greenville, SC, for United Way’s Southeast Regional Conference. To honor the resilient, innovative, and impactful work of local United Ways, awards were presented on Friday, April 29 by Angela F. Williams, President and CEO of United Way Worldwide, to a small to mid-sized United Way and a large United Way in the following categories: Exemplary United Way Leader, Outstanding Local United Way, Exemplary COVID-19 Response, and Trailblazer in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion.

Rowan County United Way is proud to have been selected as a winner in the category of Outstanding Local United Way.

The Outstanding Local United Way Award is given to an organization who shows measurable progress in improving the lives of those in their community by addressing their most pressing needs. These United Ways go above and beyond the traditional role of fundraiser to grantmaker. They show meaningful growth in impact and revenue; improve community engagement and connections with community partners and key stakeholders; and build innovative and creative work in areas of need such as conversations on racial justice issues, workforce development programs, alternative grantmaking processes, and more.

“We were thrilled to accept this award in the presence of our United Way colleagues at the Southeast Regional Conference. It is a win for our entire community and we are so proud of what we are accomplishing together”, said Jenny Lee, Executive Director.

