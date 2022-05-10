Portion of Highway 321 in Gastonia shut down due to wreck
The highway is shut down at the entrance of Gaston College.
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A stretch of Highway 321 in Gastonia is closed due to what police are calling a serious collision involving a motorcycle.
Officers with the Gaston County Police Department responded around 2 p.m. Tuesday to a wreck on Highway 321 at Roechiling Street.
The southbound lane of 321 is now closed at Grier Beam Boulevard, which is the entrance to Gaston College.
Drivers are asked to avoid the area is possible or watch for officers directing traffic.
WBTV is working to learn more information about the cause of the crash and status of those involved.
This is a developing situation.
