NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Portion of Highway 321 in Gastonia shut down due to wreck

The highway is shut down at the entrance of Gaston College.
A stretch of Highway 321 in Gastonia is closed due to what police are calling a serious...
A stretch of Highway 321 in Gastonia is closed due to what police are calling a serious collision involving a motorcycle.(Provided photo)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A stretch of Highway 321 in Gastonia is closed due to what police are calling a serious collision involving a motorcycle.

Officers with the Gaston County Police Department responded around 2 p.m. Tuesday to a wreck on Highway 321 at Roechiling Street.

The southbound lane of 321 is now closed at Grier Beam Boulevard, which is the entrance to Gaston College.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area is possible or watch for officers directing traffic.

WBTV is working to learn more information about the cause of the crash and status of those involved.

This is a developing situation.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the mall's food court.
Police: One wounded in shooting inside Winston-Salem mall
Dozens of RV's are in place at the campground near Charlotte Motor Speedway. Some are there to...
Some campers, RV’ers changing plans due to high fuel prices
Catawba College graduates take a selfie at Saturday’s Commencement ceremony
Catawba College celebrates 171st Commencement
Left to right: Tara Bailey, Marketing & Communications Manager; Audrey Eudy, Philanthropy...
Rowan County United Way honored with Outstanding Local United Way Award