Police: 1 dead, another seriously injured in Lenoir wreck

LENOIR, N.C. (WBTV) - Officers with the Lenoir Police Department have identified the man killed in a Saturday night wreck.

The crash was reported around 7:07 p.m. May 7 on Hickory Boulevard, near the Hibriten Drive overpass.

Police say 64-year-old Claude Howard Jr. was driving north on Hickory Boulevard when the car crossed the median and hit another car, driven by 23-year-old Tatum Logan, that was headed south.

Howard was taken to an area hospital and later died from his injuries.

Logan was airlifted to Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center with life-threatening injuries.

Police say the cause of the wreck is under investigation, but that impairment does not appear to be a factor.

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased, as well as our prayers for full recovery to the injured party,” a release from the department read in part.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.