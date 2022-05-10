Nearly 18K ballots cast so far in Mecklenburg County’s early voting period

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - The North Carolina primary election is one week away, while the early voting period has been underway for nearly two weeks.

So far, nearly 18,000 people have taken advantage of the in-person early voting period in Mecklenburg County. In fact, Monday was the busiest day up to this point.

There are 16 early voting sites in the county. The three busiest vote sites right now are University City, Southpark Regional Library and The Allegra Westbrooks Library on Beatties Ford Road.

The board of elections has also approved 447 absentee ballots.

Some of the races include offices in the U.S. House and Senate, and here in Mecklenburg County, mayoral, city council positions, county commissioners and the Mecklenburg County Sheriff are all on the ballot.

Early voting was incredibly popular in 2020 with close to 90% of Mecklenburg County voters casting their ballots before election day.

Those who choose to vote via an absentee ballot can either send that ballot by mail or drop it off in person at the board of elections office. Absentee voters do have to have a notary witness that vote or two other witnesses.

Of course, voters can always cast their ballot on election day on May 17.

Voters looking for more information can find it on the Mecklenburg County website.

