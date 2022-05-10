NC DHHS Flu
Man accidentally texts Chesterfield County deputy trying to sell drugs and gun

Tondavian Wilson and the photo he sent to a Chetserfield County deputy
Tondavian Wilson and the photo he sent to a Chetserfield County deputy(Chesterfield County Sheriff's Office)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 5:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WBTV) - A man is in jail after accidentally texting a Chesterfield County Sheriff’s Office deputy to sell drugs and a gun.

On May 9, 31-year-old Tondavian Wilson was arrested for possession with intent to deliver marijuana, PWID marijuana with proximity of a school/playground and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Around 4:40 p.m., Wilson mistakenly sent a picture of marijuana and a gun to a Chesterfield County deputy, leading to a dialogue between the two. Wilson texted the prices requested and provided a location in the Town of Cheraw where he was working at a residence.

Deputies arrived and found Wilson at the residence with a bag that contained an excess of 90 grams of marijuana and a pistol.

Wilson was arrested and “dumbfounded” by his texting mistake.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

