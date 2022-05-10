Iredell Sheriff’s Office gets new boat paid for by drug dealers

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office is debuting a brand-new enforcement boat just in time for the summer season. This state-of-the-art craft comes with specialized sonar, heat-detecting systems and enough horsepower to get from one end of the lake to the other in short order.

When seconds are ticking off the clock and someone is in real need of rescue, this boat can be in the water and on the scene in a matter of minutes.

“A day on the lake can turn tragic very quickly.”

Deputies Jarrid Church and his partner Brooks Weathers are behind the wheel of the latest tool in the Iredell County Sheriff’s Office’s arsenal. This 27-foot fast response boat will be able to get emergency crews where they need to be and to do everything from enforcement to rescue.

“Missing boaters, missing swimmers, missing persons missing kayakers.”

Sheriff Darren Campbell lobbied hard to get his deputies one of the most well-equipped boats in the state. But between the radar systems, FLIR cameras and customized staircase, how much did this end up costing the taxpayer?

“Zero,” Campbell said.

The money came from a program that uses cash seized from drug sales and drug dealers.

“We’re going after our drug dealers, and we’ll track their assets and we’re going to use that to better equipped for the citizens of Iredell County,” the sheriff said.

It’s not just boats the drug dealers are picking up the tab for. The Sheriff’s Office recently purchased a new Bearcat tactical truck used in SWAT situations.

“It’s already been used in a shooting situation where the bearcat was struck by gunfire,” Campbell said.

They’ve also bought ballistic shields in some schools and drones which serve as their eye-in-the-sky to give them a better look around. And you’re going to pay top dollar for this top-of-the-line gear. If you want a boat like this that can pull sixty miles an hour with a hairpin turn radius, you’re going to need more than a wad of ten-dollar bills.

“It would take you a lot of ten-dollar bills,” Campbell told WBTV.

About 40,000 to be accurate. That totals to $400,000. It’s money well spent when there are lives on the line.

“The technology I’m excited about but I hope it saves many lives which I’m sure it will,” Campbell told us.

