Earth Day Jam coming to Bell Tower Green Park this Saturday

The event is free and features performers, food trucks, and more.
The event is free and features performers, food trucks, and more.(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:44 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Earth Day Jam is coming to Bell Tower Green Park in Salisbury on Saturday.

“It’s an educational Earth Day celebration and benefit for Happy Roots’ Rowan County School and Community Garden programs. We have about 15 performing artists, 50 environmental education and arts & crafts vendors, food trucks,” said Ashley Honbarrier of Happy Roots.

It’s the 10th year of the event, but this is the first time it is a free event in downtown Salisbury.

“We have some special guests coming in, including, Guinness World Record holding Soap Bubble Circus, “Boomer” the Kannapolis Cannon Ballers mascot, and Mr. Tony Hillery, famous children’s author, founder and CEO of Harlem Grown.

Tony and Harlem Grown have been featured on CNN, CNBC, PBS, Food Tank, CBS, Upworthy, the Rachael Ray Show, the Today Show, and many more.

“The Harlem Grown story is extraordinary,” Honbarrier added. “Founded in 2011, Harlem Grown is an independent, non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire youth to lead healthy and ambitious lives through mentorship and hands-on education in urban farming, sustainability, and nutrition. Mr. Hillery started with one school garden and now operates ten urban farms in NYC. He has even been kind enough to donate some cases of autographed books for Happy Roots to fundraise with.”

