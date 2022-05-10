Conover police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest warrant is out for a suspect named in the death of Tinikia Hodges.

Conover police are searching for Donald Ray Hodges. He is described as a 48-year-old Black man standing 6′6″ tall and weighing about 275 pounds.

Donald was last known to be driving a 2010 Nissan Altima with chrome wheels. The car has a North Carolina license plate reading ALL-5945.

Donald is considered armed and dangerous.

Tinikia was found dead in her home off 2nd St. SW in Hickory on May 5.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Conover Police Department at 828-464-4698.

