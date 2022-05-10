NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Conover police searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

Anyone with information should call the Conover Police Department at 828-464-4698.
Tinikia Hodges was found shot to death in her home on Thursday.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 1:39 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - An arrest warrant is out for a suspect named in the death of Tinikia Hodges.

Conover police are searching for Donald Ray Hodges. He is described as a 48-year-old Black man standing 6′6″ tall and weighing about 275 pounds.

[Police investigating after Conover woman found dead in home]

Donald was last known to be driving a 2010 Nissan Altima with chrome wheels. The car has a North Carolina license plate reading ALL-5945.

[Mother of Conover homicide victim pleads for suspect to turn themselves in]

Donald is considered armed and dangerous.

Tinikia was found dead in her home off 2nd St. SW in Hickory on May 5.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call the Conover Police Department at 828-464-4698.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

Transportation officials said the ramp is expected to remain closed until 3 p.m. Tuesday.
Separate overturned tractor-trailer crashes close ramps on I-485 inner loop, I-77 south in Charlotte
Officers with the Lenoir Police Department have identified the man killed in a Saturday night...
Police: 1 dead, another seriously injured in Lenoir wreck
The event is free and features performers, food trucks, and more.
Earth Day Jam coming to Bell Tower Green Park this Saturday
The district is asking commissioners for a lot more money- $40 million more than last year.
CMS delivers budget to county commissioners