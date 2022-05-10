CMS delivers budget to county commissioners

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners will get their hands on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School’s budget for the next school year during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.

The district is asking commissioners for a lot more money- $40 million more than last year.

The CMS board has already approved its $2.1 billion budget. Members are asking county commissioners to kick in a total of $579 million.

The proposed budget includes millions for teacher raises, with an average raise of 2.7%. It also raises the minimum pay for teacher assistants to $16.50 an hour. The district will also hire more staff to help support students’ social and emotional needs.

Last summer, the county and board struggled over the budget request. The county threatened to withhold $56 million because it felt there wasn’t a strategic plan in place. However, CMS eventually got what it asked for, plus more.

This year’s budget includes that strategic plan to address students who are struggling. Commissioners will get that budget at their 2:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting.

Later this month, the county manager will present her budget recommendation followed by a public hearing.

