NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

CMS delivers budget to county commissioners

The district is asking commissioners for a lot more money- $40 million more than last year.
The district is asking commissioners for a lot more money- $40 million more than last year.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners will get their hands on the Charlotte-Mecklenburg School’s budget for the next school year during Tuesday afternoon’s meeting.

The district is asking commissioners for a lot more money- $40 million more than last year.

The CMS board has already approved its $2.1 billion budget. Members are asking county commissioners to kick in a total of $579 million.

Related: CMS board votes to approve $2.1B budget for 2022-23 school year

The proposed budget includes millions for teacher raises, with an average raise of 2.7%. It also raises the minimum pay for teacher assistants to $16.50 an hour. The district will also hire more staff to help support students’ social and emotional needs.

Last summer, the county and board struggled over the budget request. The county threatened to withhold $56 million because it felt there wasn’t a strategic plan in place. However, CMS eventually got what it asked for, plus more.

This year’s budget includes that strategic plan to address students who are struggling. Commissioners will get that budget at their 2:30 p.m. Tuesday meeting.

Later this month, the county manager will present her budget recommendation followed by a public hearing.

Copyright 2022 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Maureen O'Boyle over the years at WBTV in the community
Maureen O’Boyle announces departure, WBTV celebrates her dedication to community
Kailia Posey
“Toddlers & Tiaras” star Kailia Posey dead at 16
WBTV has reached out to highway patrol to learn how the crash happened and if there were any...
Troopers: Two killed after motorcycle hits garbage truck in Rowan County
Anyone with information about Snipes’ whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately.
Help needed in finding missing Charlotte woman
18-year-old woman drowns after jumping into Catawba County lake

Latest News

The event is free and features performers, food trucks, and more.
Earth Day Jam coming to Bell Tower Green Park this Saturday
The Rowan County Commissioners also declared it Economic Development Week in Rowan County with...
Rowan EDC celebrating Economic Development Week
The Class of 2022 will, quite literally, cross the finish line on the Speedway’s track...
Rowan-Cabarrus Community College to celebrate third drive-through graduation
Rowan-Salisbury BOE Chairman Dean Hunter speaking about the overpayment issue during Monday's...
Rowan-Salisbury Schools to deduct money from June paychecks after overpaying